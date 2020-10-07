Report: 3.7 million Afghan children don’t attend school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Principal Fazel Rahim says the 1,700 students in grades 1-6 at his Allah Gul Mujahid primary school just east of the Afghan capital have no proper classrooms, safe drinking water or sanitary restrooms. The World Bank said this week that nearly half of Afghanistan’s 18,000 schools lack proper buildings and an estimated 3.7 million school-aged children are still out of school — despite massive international investment in the country’s education sector. The report comes as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban hold intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar to map out the country’s future.