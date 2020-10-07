Iowa governor: ‘We can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives’

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Amid surging virus case numbers in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds is evoking President Donald Trump in saying, “We can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives.”

Reynolds acknowledged Wednesday that Iowa is seeing surging numbers of coronavirus cases and record hospitalizations. But she insists the health care system can handle the increase and no further action is needed to reduce infections.

Reynolds argued that she must balance safety precautions against moves to open businesses, schools and return to normal life.

There were 444 people being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals as of Wednesday morning. In the past 24 hours, the state had 919 new confirmed positive cases and 15 more deaths.