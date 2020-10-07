Romanian hospitality workers protest as new lockdown starts

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of Romanian hospitality workers have protested in the capital, Bucharest, accusing the government of failing to protect their industry from the pandemic’s economic fallout, even as a new lockdown kicked in. The peaceful protest outside the Romanian government building came as the country reported a record daily 2,985 coronavirus infections nationwide. It also coincided with Bucharest authorities’ decision earlier in the day to once again shut down all the capital’s indoor restaurants, theaters, movie cinemas, gambling and dance venues. These establishments reopened early last month after being forced to stay shut for nearly half a year.