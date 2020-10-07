Russian on trial accused of state-ordered Berlin execution

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian man charged with murder over the brazen daylight slaying in Berlin last year of a Georgian, which prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow, is going on trial in the German capital. Vadim K., alias Vadim S., is accused of being contracted by “state agencies of the central government of the Russian Federation” to carry out the Aug. 23, 2019 killing in a small park only a few hundred meters (yards) from the Berlin district court where his trial is opening Wednesday. The case prompted Germany in December to expel two Russian diplomats and has helped fuel growing strife between the two countries.