Senate candidate Jason Lewis self-quarantines for 2nd time in week

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis has left the campaign trail for the second time in less than a week after learning he'd been in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Lewis campaign says the person, who was not identified, tested positive Wednesday morning. So the former congressman began self-quarantining and making plans to get tested again.

The campaign says he's feeling fine. Lewis had just returned to the campaign trail Monday.

He went into self-quarantine and stuck to virtual events after President Donald Trump, who he greeted in Minnesota last Wednesday, had tested positive.