‘SHE’S A PERSON’: Minnesotans share COVID-19 stories at Gov. Walz roundtable

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz hosted a socially distanced discussion with doctors, other health officials and Minnesotans about the coronavirus' impact on the state.

After seven consecutive days of more than 1,000 new cases in the state, Wednesday's total of 918 new cases is a trend in the right direction. However, at today's roundtable, the governor and other leaders urged people to not look at the numbers, but to remember that behind every positive case is a person.

Minnesota is seeing increases in coronavirus cases in northern and rural Minnesota with community spread being a major cause.

"We want people to have that social interaction but we certainly want them to do that safely," said Amy Westbrook, public health director of St. Louis County.

At the roundtable, one musician shared their experience with the virus.

"Somebody who was just getting ready to perform a solo piano performance at the Dakota Jazz Club wakes up after 14 days with completely no strength in their fingers and not even control in their hands to bring food to their mouth," recalled Nachito Herrera, a Minneapolis-based musician from Cuba who survived COVID-19.

Others mourned the loss of loved ones.

"I'm going to share a picture of my mom," said Kathryn Hall, guest speaker who lost her mother to the virus. "She's a person. This her story. We lost time."

While quarantine is recommended if you have the virus, some patients have to break quarantine out of necessity.

"That is the exact reason that we need the United States Congress to pass a stimulus act that provides help for people to stay home and businesses to do what they need to do," Walz said, criticizing the federal government's response to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Minnesotans continue to be resilient and find ways to take care of each other.

"I've learned more than anything is to meet my patients where they are and work together to listen to their barriers. Often they are silent and I don't understand but it's all about gentleness and love for each other right now," said Minnesota physician Dr. Cuong Pham about caring for COVID patients.

The governor says while therapeutics are being developed, he believes that it will be at least 'months' before any vaccine is available to Minnesotans.

"Giving the truth and informing people is what's required of me," Walz said. "In March, I said it's going to be a long dark winter. We're still in that long dark winter."

The governor and all involved in Wednesday's discussion reminded Minnesotans to continue to follow health guidelines as cases increase.

All but one of the top five counties seeing the fastest growth are north of the Twin Cities. Southern Minnesota's Fillmore County is the one outlier. The county's 177 cases includes outbreaks in Spring Valley, Rushford and Chatfield. On Wednesday, MDH announced six new cases in Fillmore County.