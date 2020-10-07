Sunny and mild today; the warm weather spell continues for several more days

Warm sunshine today

Bright, mild sunshine will continue to dominate our region's weather today as a large area of strong high pressure glides in from the northwest. On the heels of the breezy weather and temperatures in the upper 70s we experienced on Tuesday, we're looking at a little less wind and just slightly cooler weather under this area of high pressure. High temperatures today will be in the lower 70s with a slight northwest breeze.

A terrific Thursday

High pressure will remain planted nearby for Thursday, meaning we'll enjoy sunshine throughout the day with very light southeast winds. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s, slightly cooler than the past day or two, but still generally mild for this time of the year.