Tokyo Olympics say they found savings even as costs rise

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers estimate they have found savings of about $280 million by simplifying and cutting some frills from next year’s postponed games. What organizers call “savings” represents about 2% of Tokyo’s official budget of $12.6 billion. A national audit last year showed that the real costs might be twice that much. Organizers have yet to publicly estimate the increased cost incurred by postponing the Olympics. Some of that will include extensive measures to control COVID-19 if 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes are to safely compete in Japan. The measures will also have to extend of thousands of staff members, officials and possibly fans.