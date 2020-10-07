UN says attack in Burkina Faso kills 25 people

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says 25 men were killed on Sunday when gunmen ambushed a convoy near their village in Burkina Faso’s Center-North region. A statement says the men were separated from the group and killed while women and children were released. The gunmen then fled. Three of the women say the gunmen identified themselves as jihadists and said they were attacking in retaliation for having volunteer defense fighters in the village. The government was not able to confirm the killings, but several officials in the region said they were aware of the situation and said it was being investigated.