VP Debate Takeaways: Pandemic looms over a more civil fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, Republican Mike Pence faced considerable pressure to boost coronavirus-stricken President Donald Trump’s flagging reelection hopes. Democrat Kamala Harris stepped on stage having to balance her role as Joe Biden’s validator with her own historic presence as the first Black woman on a major party national ticket. The candidates were separated by plexiglass out of concern for spread of the coronavirus from cases emanating from the White House. It was a far more civil encounter than the combative debate between Trump and Biden last week.