Walz activates Minnesota National Guard after Derek Chauvin posts bond

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard on Wednesday to assist local law enforcement in the Twin Cities area.

The announcement comes after Derek Chauvin, one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, posted $1 million bond and was released from prison. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd. He was being held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights.

Walz said the request was made by the City of Minneapolis "in light of recent public safety concerns regarding Derek Chauvin posting bond."

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace," Walz said in a news release.

Walz said the Minnesota National Guard is mobilizing 100 soldiers and providing equipment and facilities to support public safety services. He said the Minnesota State Patrol also mobilized 100 state troopers, and the state Department of Natural Resources mobilized another 75 conservation officers to assist local law enforcement.