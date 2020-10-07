Waseca County woman suffers life-threatening injuries in I-35 crash

NEAR OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A New Richland woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Lauren Dexter was northbound on I-35 near Owatonna around 6 p.m.

When she approached Lemond Road, she went off the highway and rolled in the median.

Dexter was not wearing a seatbelt, according to State Patrol. She was taken to Owatonna Hospital for serious injuries.

We will provide an update on her condition as that information becomes available.