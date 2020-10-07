Yemeni officials say clashes continue in Hodeida, 52 killed

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fierce clashes in Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeida between government forces and Houthi rebels are continuing for a fifth straight day. They say the fighting has left 52 people dead, including civilians. The fighting has raged in the district of Hays and town of Durayhimi, just south of the strategic Hodeida port, which handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports, the officials said. The clashes marked the heaviest bout of violence in months between forces of President Abed-Rabu Mansour Hadi’s government and the Iranian-backed Houthis in the contested city, they said.