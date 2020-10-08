A tranquil, mild Thursday; even warmer for the weekend

Pleasant sunshine today

Slightly cooler, more seasonable air is sinking into the region today as high pressure settles into the Upper Midwest from Canada. We'll enjoy sunshine throughout the day with much lighter winds than the last few days, mainly from the southeast. After a cool morning, temperatures will climb nicely with the help of that sunshine and today's southeasterly breeze and readings in the upper 60s can be expected across the area.

Temperatures will fall off to the mid 50s this evening before warmer air begins to blow into the area around midnight. Expect temperatures to climb toward the lower 60s late in the night as south winds pick up a bit, occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour.

A windy, summer-like Friday

Warm air will move into the Upper Mississippi Valley behind a warm front Friday as a storm system to our north generates some strong, gusty southwest winds to help in the warming process. Under a sunny sky, we'll have afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s tomorrow, about 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Mild weekend sunshine

high pressure will move in from the northwest for the weekend, bringing quiet sunshine and lighter winds to the area. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Friday's summer-like levels, but still mild for mid-October standards. We'll have high temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and then low to mid-70s on Sunday when gusty south winds help usher in some warmer air.

Monday showers

A storm system and cold front will trigger some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area early Monday with some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon when slightly cooler air will be flowing into the region. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid-60s.

Cooler weather next week

After we experience some cool sunshine Tuesday, a cold front Wednesday will bring a chance for a few widely scattered showers and then usher in some cooler air from the northern Plains for the tail end of the week. Right now, it looks like high temperatures by next Thursday and Friday may be as cool as the upper 40s with overnight temperatures near the freezing mark.