Absentee Ballot: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Election night is right around the corner, but this year more and more voters are choosing to vote early.

If you are voting via absentee ballot there are steps you can take to ensure your vote is counted.

Director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing Mark Krupski

"The voter will receive numerous items from our office, there's actually four envelopes all together," Mark Krupski, Director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing said.

Krupski said when a voter receives their packet they must read the instruction in order to ensure everything is correct.

"Very important, signature envelope that has the identification information of the voter must be signed. That information must be included in order for it to be accepted when its turned in," Krupski said.

The voting ballot will go inside a manila envelope, then that envelope will go inside the signature envelope and lastly they will both go inside the mailing envelope.

However, this year is there is no need for a witness signature.

"No witness required. In past years they were. That's due to COVID-19. They've relaxed that rule there," Krupski said.

Sherry Fields, a Rochester resident, said she chose this route because of the convenience.

"The reason I like it is because it gives me a chance to see all the candidates, and then I can look up what their opinions are and what they're all about," Fields said.

Absentee ballots will be accepted up until election day, but Krupski said he suggests the sooner the better.

"We're all humans, sometimes we all make mistakes," Krupski said. So again if you do it a little earlier you have a better chance of having that caught and still have an opportunity to correct it."

You can drop your absentee ballots off at two locations in Olmsted County from 8a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those locations are Government Center and the 2122 county building on Campus Drive.