Authorities investigating death of Iowa inmate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Linn County Correctional Center who suffered an apparent medical emergency just hours after he was booked into the facility. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that inmates notified staff of a medical emergency at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday involving another inmate in the dormitory-style cellblock. Deputies found 40-year-old Ryan Edward Bailey of Marion, Iowa, was not breathing. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Investigators who reviewed cellblock video have found no apparent cause for the death.