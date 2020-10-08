Beautiful weekend ahead

Conditions this weekend will be absolutely beautiful! High temperatures on Friday will soar into the middle and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds Friday will be strong out of the southwest around 10-20 mph with some gusts reaching over 30 mph. Winds calm during the weekend, but temperatures will still stay warm!



Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the northeast around 5 mph. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds Sunday will be out of the south around 5-15 mph. Try to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather if you can!





If you're looking for something to do this weekend, it might be the perfect time to check out some of the awesome Fall colors across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Most of our area is right around 50-75% changed meaning we are just shy of peak Fall colors. However, with the beautiful warm weather this weekend, it might be the best weekend to get out and enjoy the colors!

Rain chances return to the forecast late Sunday night and into Monday morning. A frontal boundary will move through overnight Sunday and could lead to scattered showers and even a couple of thunderstorms into Monday morning. Rainfall accumulations could reach near 0.25-0.50" in some areas. Skies will clear the rest of the week with high temperatures in the middle 60s through Friday!

Nick