California Democrat in Congress tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rep. Salud Carbajal of California says he tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into passing contact with Utah Sen. Mike Lee. The Santa Barbara Democrat said in a statement that he sought a test after he learned he was exposed to someone who had coronavirus. A spokesman for Carbajal says the congressman interacted with Lee in passing a couple of times last week. Conn Carroll, a spokesman for Lee, says the two men live next door to each other in the same building in Washington. He says Lee informed the congressman of his diagnosis as soon as it happened.