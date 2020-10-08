China joins COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is joining the world’s coronavirus vaccine alliance known as COVAX. It previously declined to join, missing a deadline in September. China has four vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials, making it farther ahead in development timelines than others. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was joining to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and in hope more capable countries will also join. It is not yet clear the exact terms of the agreement and how China will contribute. The alliance is designed so participation by richer countries helps finance access for poorer ones. The Trump administration in the U.S. has declined to join.