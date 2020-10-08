Family of woman mistakenly declared dead sues Michigan city

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The family of a suburban Detroit woman who was found to be alive after being pronounced dead is suing a suburban Detroit community and four of its first responders for $50 million. A federal lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit on behalf of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp. Beauchamp has cerebral palsy. Her family called 911 on Aug. 23 because of what appeared to be serious breathing problems. A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she showed no signs of life. A worker at a funeral home later discovered her breathing.