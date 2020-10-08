Feds sue Yale, allege discrimination against applicants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Yale University after prosecutors found the university was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants, in violation of federal civil rights law. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Connecticut. It alleges Yale “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.” It comes about two months after the Justice Department informed Yale that it was in violation of federal law. Yale has denied those accusations and called the lawsuit “baseless.”