France arrests 61 in vast online child pornography bust

LYON, France (AP) — French police say they have arrested 61 people suspected of involvement in a vast child pornography network, including at least three people who raped children on camera. Among the 61 suspects were several who worked in jobs that put them in contact with children, such as teachers, religious leaders and local officials. They were arrested in operations in 30 regions of France between Monday and Thursday, based on months of investigation of child pornography shared on peer-to-peer networks online. French police seized hundreds of hard drives, computers, tablets and USB keys. Sixty of the suspects are men, and one is a woman accused of watching the videos with her partner. The suspects ranged in age from 28 to 75.