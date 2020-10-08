House calls bring Jewish tradition of Sukkot to the isolated

NEW YORK (AP) — In an effort to bring the traditions of Sukkot, the weeklong fall holiday commemorating God’s miraculous protection of the Jewish people in the desert, to the Jewish community of Queens, Rabbi Eli Blokh constructed a mobile sukkah in the back of a bright red truck. He then began making house calls to individuals who are isolated due to the coronavirus. Homebound Holocaust survivor, Leon Sherman, was one of those people. “He was really excited that we came and remembered him and that he counts,” Blokh said. “I think it’s important, within the boundaries of social distancing and health precautions, to make sure that we continue reaching out to people.”