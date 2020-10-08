Houston County has first COVID-19 death

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) – A woman in her 70s is the first person in Houston County to die due to the coronavirus according to health officials.

Houston County Public Health and Human Services announced the death Thursday afternoon.

No other information on the woman was immediately available.

In the statement, the county said, “While this is not unexpected, it is still very sad news for our community. Our hearts go out to all the loved ones and care givers affected by this tragic death, and to all those suffering from this virus.”

To date, the county said it’s had a total of 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ages range from 7 to 98 years according to the department.

In a statement from the department, officials urged people to continue to practice social distancing, avoiding crowds, wear a mask or face covering, and frequently wash hands.