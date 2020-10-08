Jim Dwyer, longtime chronicler of New York City, dies at 63

NEW YORK (AP) — News reporter and columnist Jim Dwyer has died at age 63 after almost four decades of telling New York City’s stories. New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet says Dwyer died Thursday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan of complications from lung cancer. Dwyer had worked at the Times since 2001. The New York City native also spent time at New York Newsday and the Daily News. He won two Pulitzer Prizes while at Newsday for commentary and spot news. Stories he covered included the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center, the Sept. 11 attacks and the coronavirus pandemic.