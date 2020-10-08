Kasson-Mantorville student wins video contest to stop distracted driving

Brumfield

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) — A Columbia College student who went to Kasson-Mantorville High School won a video contest that brings awareness to distracted driving. It’s part of the End Distracted Driving organization’s (EndDD) video contest.

Hannah Brumfield entered the End Distracted Driving Video Contest in March when she was a senior. She found out she won this week.

Hannah’s video was a compilation of photos spanning her life, while a ticking clock could be heard emphasizing how fast life can change.

“I thought might as well dig up pictures of my childhood all the way up to graduation. And use pictures. It’s a big statement of how your life entire life can change within 30 seconds.”

In high school, Brumfield was apart of an organization called Student Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

Some of the photos in her video showed a car crash simulation the organization hosted for her school.

“That was a simulated crash we had in front of the school during our prom week to show the impact that crashes can have. Especially when it involves student body members,” Brumfield said.

EndDD founder Joel Feldman created the organization to honor his daughter.

“In 2009, my 21 year old daughter Casey was walking across the street on a crosswalk. When a 58 year old man made a choice to take his eyes off the road and reach for his GPS, he rode past the stop sign and hit Casey and never saw her,” said Feldman. “And 5 hours later we were told in the hospital that she did not survive surgery.”

Feldman said that moment was a wakeup call for his own driving.

“It took me a couple of months and then I realized I was a terrible distracted driver as well. And all my anger at this man was rather hypocritical So I change the way I drive,” said Feldman.

He added, “The message I have to everyone is that I was that driver. I never killed anyone but I could have. It can happen to all of us just because you haven’t been in a crash yet. Doesn’t mean you won’t be in one today or tomorrow.”

The point of the video contest is to help raise awareness about distracted driving so eventually nobody has to go through the loss Feldman experienced.

Feldman says EndDD focuses on teen distracted driving because younger drivers are responsible for more distracted driving crashes than any other age group.

The contest generated more than 200 entries. It included a public vote and selected judges.

“Hannah’s video showed the photographs of the child becoming older and older and older and the pace quickened with the music. And then all of a sudden, the body,” Feldman said.

“30 seconds is your choice to be safe and to protect others or 30 seconds to ruin your life other’s life,” Brumfield said.

For winning the contest, Brumfield will receive $5,000 herself and another $500 to donate to a charity. She wants to give that portion to the Kasson-Mantorville chapter of SADD.