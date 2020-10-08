Michigan governor says Trump’s words inspire extremists

Hours after police foiled an apparent plot to kidnap her, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argued in a speech Thursday that President Donald Trump’s words had been a “rallying cry” for extremists. Whitmer, a Democrat, said the Thursday that Republican president has spent the last seven months of the coronavirus pandemic “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” She singled out Trump’s debate comments, when he didn’t condemn white supremacist groups and told one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Whitmer’s remarks, saying she’s sowing division with outlandish allegations.