Minnesota loosens bar rules put in place for the coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are reporting the second highest number of daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the same day the state loosened regulations in bars and restaurants. Updated guidelines released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health allow as many as 10 people seated together in restaurants and event spaces, up from four or six if they were members of a single household. Live music will now be allowed inside establishments large enough to accommodate social distancing. Dancing and karaoke are still prohibited. Thursday’s health department update showed 98 new hospital admissions, the highest total since May. Average hospitalizations are at their highest point since June.