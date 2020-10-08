Minnesota releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for bars, restaurants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- There's updated guidance for Minnesota bars and restaurants when it comes to COVID-19 regulations.

The changes in the Stay Safe MN plan were released on Thursday morning.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said the changes come after talking to hundreds of business owners and leaders in the hospitality industry.

Effective Thursday, party size in dining rooms can increase from six to 10 people. Party size in bar areas are limited to four people. People in all areas must remain seated and six feet of social distancing between tables remains.

The changes are intended to provide greater revenue opportunities for restaurants while patio season is winding down.