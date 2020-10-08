Montenegro opposition leader proposed as new prime minister

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president has proposed an opposition leader as the Balkan country’s new prime minister, paving the way for the end of his pro-Western party’s 30-year rule. In accordance with his presidential duties, Milo Djukanovic on Thursday proposed to parliament that opposition leader Zdravko Krivokapic be the next premier. The announcement was made after Djukanovic met Krivokapic and two other opposition leaders for consultations. Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists won the most votes in the country’s Aug. 30 parliamentary election, but a coalition of the three parties formerly in opposition together garnered 41 of the 81 seats.