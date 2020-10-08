Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

An Atlanta newspaper is reporting that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding for his daughter that appeared to violate a Georgia order and city of Atlanta guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it reviewed photographs of the indoor wedding that show social distancing guidelines were not followed. The newspaper reports that the May 31 wedding at the Biltmore Ballrooms Atlanta included about 70 guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. The paper reports that guests wore tuxedos and ball gowns, but no masks.