Nobel Literature prize to be awarded after years of tumult

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize for Literature is set to be awarded after several years of controversy and scandal for the world’s pre-eminent literary accolade. In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners. Two laureates were named last year, with the 2018 prize going to Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and the 2019 award to Austria’s Peter Handke. Handke’s prize caused a storm of protest because he has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes. Favorites to win the prize this year include Kenya’s Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Canadian poet Anne Carson, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, Russian novelist Lyudmila Ulitskaya and Guadeloupe-born writer Maryse Conde.