Pelosi ‘at the table’ even after Trump scrapped virus talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly. Pelosi’s comments come as the election is increasingly focused on Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Pelosi says she told Trump’s chief negotiator she’s willing to consider a measure to prop up the airline industry, but only if that aid comes alongside a broader bill with health protocols that Democrats say are needed to “crush the virus.” Also Thursday, there was a stunning admission by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he stopped going to the White House two months ago because he disagreed with the COVID-19 protocols there.