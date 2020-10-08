Pixar’s ‘Soul’ bypasses theaters, will stream on Christmas

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pixar film “Soul” will skip theaters and instead premiere on Disney+ on Christmas, sending one of the fall’s last big movies straight to streaming. The move announced Thursday by the Walt Disney Co. was widely expected after the recent exodus of most major upcoming releases. Following the exit of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” from November, the next big movie on the calendar is Warner Bros.′ “Wonder Woman 1984,” currently set for Dec. 25. “Soul” will be available for Disney+ to subscribers at no further charge. Disney last month steered “Mulan” to its streaming service of 60 million-plus subscribers but charged $30 for early access.