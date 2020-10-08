Police seek vandals who ruined concrete work on trail bridge

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa are looking for two vandals who ruined freshly-poured concrete on a popular trail trestle bridge. The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that a male and female rode bicycles on a newly-poured extension of the High Trestle Trail on Oct. 2. Police say tire tracks and footprints were left along about 300 yards of the partially set cement. Writing was also scrawled into the concrete, which hardened before the damage was found. Officials say the concrete will have to be replaced at a cost up to $75,000. Police are asking anyone with information to call the department.