Principal who declined to say Holocaust was real is rehired

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school principal who was fired last year after telling a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” has been rehired. The Palm Beach County school board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reinstate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson based on an administrative law judge’s recommendation. He will receive $152,000 in back pay. The board’s only Jewish member, Karen Brill says the action will leave a stain on the district. Larson was fired last October. The board made it clear it was reluctant to rehire Latson but feared a lawsuit and a costly court battle.