Prominent GOP fundraiser charged in covert lobbying effort

1:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elliott Broidy, a fundraiser for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been charged in an illicit lobbying campaign aimed at getting the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund. Broidy is the latest person accused by the Justice Department of participating in the covert lobbying effort, which also sought to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. A consultant, Nickie Lum Davis, agreed to plead guilty in federal court in Hawaii last month. The case was filed this week in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Associated Press

