Protests follow clearing of officer in killing of Black teen

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Residents of a Milwaukee suburb where protests turned violent after a Black police officer was cleared in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager outside a shopping mall are cleaning up debris from overnight damage to businesses. Neighbors wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus used brooms to sweep up broken glass and picked up debris after a curfew expired. On Wednesday night, about 100 protesters confronted police officers wearing tactical gear and carrying shields. Protests came after a Milwaukee County prosecutor announced that Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah would not be charged for fatally shooting 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall in February. Chisholm said Mensah had a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary.