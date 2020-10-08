Santa adjusts for pandemic, to practice social distancing

(CNN) — Santa Claus will be practicing social distancing this year.

Brookfield Properties says it will have a “touchless experience” with Santa at its 135 malls. That means no sitting on Santa’s lap.

Brookfield says to ensure safe fun, Santa might show up behind a giant picture frame, riding his sleigh, or in a giant snow globe.

He’ll also be wearing a mask in states that require it.

For families who don’t want to go to the mall, Brookfield is offering virtual visits with Santa starting November 1.

Mall operator Preit is also offering Zoom visits with Santa. In its malls, Santa will sit behind a plexiglass barrier.

The largest mall operator in the U.S. – Simon Properties – says Santa will be visiting their malls this year but declined to offer details.