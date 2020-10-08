Seahawks seek 1st 5-0 start in team history hosting Vikings

SEATTLE (AP) — Throughout its franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks have never started a season 5-0. Not in the years Seattle was a contender in the old AFC West. Not even the year the Seahawks won their only Super Bowl. Then again, the Seahawks have never had a quarterback playing as well as Russell Wilson has in leading Seattle to a 4-0 record heading into Sunday night’s matchup with Minnesota. While Seattle seeks a little bit of franchise history, the Vikings will be trying to prove they should still be considered playoff contenders in the NFC despite starting the season 0-3.