Seahawks seek 1st 5-0 start in team history hosting Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks will try to improve to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It’s the third straight year the NFC foes will face off in Seattle. The Seahawks improved to 4-0 for only the second time after last week’s road win at Miami. The Vikings picked up their first victory at Houston. But the Seahawks have been a tough opponent for Minnesota in recent years. The Vikings have lost six straight to the Seahawks. Minnesota’s last win over Seattle came in 2009.