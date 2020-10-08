Teen assumes Finland’s PM post for a day in “Girls Takeover”

Associated Press (AP) — A 16-year-old girl ceremoniously assumed the post of Finnish prime minister for one day in the “Girls Takeover” program — part of the U.Ns’ Day of the Girl to raise more awareness of gender equality. Aava Murto stepped into the shoes of Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Wednesday to highlight the impact of technology on gender equality. Murto said that “girls’ access to technology is a significant, global equality issue that needs to be taken seriously.” During her day, Murto met with Cabinet members and lawmakers among others. Finland regularly scores near the top when it comes to women’s rights. Marin leads Finland’s center-left coalition government, which is made up of five parties whose leaders are all female.