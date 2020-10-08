Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Mora, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Belle Plaine def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 26-24, 28-26, 25-19
Blooming Prairie def. New Richland-H-E-G, 27-25, 25-7, 25-11
Brainerd def. Fergus Falls, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20
Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12
Climax/Fisher def. Win-E-Mac, 25-11, 25-7, 25-18
Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-6, 25-11, 25-10
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Royalton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18
G-F-W def. Wabasso, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-16, 25-8, 25-8
Henning def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-12, 25-10, 25-15
Hermantown def. Cloquet, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
Hills-Beaver Creek def. Mountain Lake Co-op, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9
Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-6, 25-15, 25-20
Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
Lake City def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23, 25-17
Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Minneota def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-9, 25-10, 25-7
Mounds View def. White Bear Lake, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
New Ulm Cathedral def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart
New Ulm def. Waseca, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21
Northfield def. Mankato West, 25-14, 25-8, 25-17
Osakis def. Upsala, 25-19, 25-15, 25-11
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-22, 25-19, 28-26
Park Christian def. Lake Park-Audubon, 28-26, 25-16, 25-17
Paynesville def. Kimball, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18
Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16
Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16
Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Rockford def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Roseau def. Thief River Falls, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22
Roseville def. Irondale, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. MACCRAY, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Alexandria, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Sibley East def. Tri-City United, 25-21, 25-21, 10-25, 25-16
Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-17, 25-12, 25-10
St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20
Staples-Motley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15
