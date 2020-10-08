Trump campaign pulls ads across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Trump campaign is slashing its ad presence on local airwaves across the state. Right here at KTTC, 80% of its ads have been pulled in the last two weeks.

Early on in the campaign cycle this year, Trump touted Minnesota as a state he could flip. He lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by less than 1.6 points. Minnesota hasn't voted for a Republican candidate since 1972.

But, the moves seem to show the Trump campaign is moving on from the Gopher State.

"It was a goal to flip Minnesota, and the most recent polls that I've seen around the state, kind of suggest that's not going to happen," said KTTC Political Analyst, Chad Israelson.

Now, Trump's campaign seems to be switching strategy by focusing on states with tighter races. Iowa is essentially a dead heat, according to recent polls, a state Trump won by more than 9 points in 2016.

Other states he will be focusing on include North Carolina and Florida where polls show the race as even. He is also focusing on Arizona, which hasn't gone blue since 1996 and shows Biden leading.

Israelson said historically this is not a comfortable spot for the Trump campaign to be in.

"It's tough for a campaign when you are having to allot resources just to maintain, and he's not in a position right now where he's going to be expanding," Israelson said.

With less than a month until election day, Israelson said to remember anything can happen and these next few weeks are an "eternity" in political timelines.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15th in Miami but it is unclear if it will happen. Today, the President said he will not commit to a virtual debate.