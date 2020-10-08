UK lawmakers warn Huawei 5G may need to be banned earlier

LONDON (AP) — UK lawmakers are urging the government to consider banning Chinese technology giant Huawei from next-generation mobile phone networks two years earlier than planned. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July blocked Huawei from having any role in building Britain’s new 5G networks, amid security concerns fueled by rising tensions between Beijing and Western powers. British wireless carriers have until 2027 to remove Huawei gear they’ve already installed. Parliament’s defense committee said in its report Thursday that the government might have to consider ordering Huawei gear removed by 2025 in case of continued pressure from allies or a change in China’s threats and global position. Huawei says the report lacks credibility.