Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools moving some students to distance learning

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Wabasha-Kellogg School District is moving some students to distance learning, and others to hybrid learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district and community.

According to a news release on Thursday, the district is moving elementary students (grades Pre-K through six) to hybrid learning starting on Monday.

Secondary students (grades seven through 12) are moving out of the classroom entirely, and beginning distance learning on Monday.

The changes for both schools will be in effect until Oct. 23, according to the release.

FYI - Change in Learning Model @ W-K - Effective Oct. 12thOctober 8, 2020Good morning,Due to the increase in... Posted by Wabasha-Kellogg School District #811 on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Four days before the change expires, the local COVID-19 District Task Force will evaluate the latest data and make a decision on what to do for the week of Oct. 26.

That decision will be made at the school board meeting on Oct. 21.

All extra and co-curricular activities will be postponed for the secondary school starting on Monday.