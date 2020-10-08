 Skip to Content

Wife, ex-deputy charged with murder of missing Kentucky man

12:29 pm National news from the Associated Press

HYDEN, Ky. (AP) — Two years after an eastern Kentucky man was reported missing, police say his former wife and a former sheriff’s deputy were charged with murder. Family members reported Tyler North missing on June 25, 2018, and his burned truck was found few days later on the Leslie-Clay county line. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that a two-year investigation into North’s disappearance resulted in a Leslie County grand jury issuing indictments Wednesday. Police say 27-year-old Lena Michelle Collet North and 35-year-old former Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lewis were arrested and taken to the Leslie County jail. Online records don’t list an attorney.

Associated Press

