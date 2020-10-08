Wounded Waseca Police officer ‘excited to be coming home’

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTTC) -- Arik Matson, a wounded Waseca police officer, is coming home soon.

According to an update from his wife Megan on CaringBridge, Matson has made strides in his recovery at a rehab facility in Omaha, Nebraska.

Nine months ago on Tuesday, he was shot in the head while responding to a suspicious person call.

For those of you who would like to see the tremendous strides Officer Arik Matson (Waseca PD) is making in his rehab,... Posted by Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Matson has gone through multiple surgeries and suffered back-to-back seizures last month.

But he said he's excited to return to Minnesota soon to continue his therapy.

The man convicted of shooting Matson, Tyler Janovsky, will be sentenced on Nov. 2. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges in July.