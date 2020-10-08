Yale settles inequity complaint over female doctors’ pay

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has agreed to pay $87,500 to four female cardiologists in its medical school after the U.S. Labor Department found they were being paid less than their male counterparts. A Labor Department compliance office says the inequity was discovered during a routine review of the school’s compliance with federal labor laws covering the 2016-17 fiscal year. The department found Yale had violated federal requirements that employers not discriminate based on gender. The women were awarded back pay in amounts ranging from $12,500 to $27,500. A university spokesperson tells the Yale Daily News that no other pay disparities were found.