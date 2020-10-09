125 Live gets creative for ‘Active Aging Week’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Aging is a reality for everyone, and it's impossible to stop the hands of time. That's why taking care of health is important through all phases of life.

"Active Aging Week" at 125 Live began on Monday. There were activities every day to celebrate. Members enjoyed special outdoor and indoor group exercise classes, extended pool hours and ceramic painting.

125 Live has gotten creative during the pandemic. The organization adapted to help their older adult members, which included curbside work outs and working with insurance companies to help offset membership costs.

Operations Director Ken Baerg said their strategy seems to be working.

"On the normal weekday in January, before the pandemic, we would see roughly about 600 people coming in and out of the building everyday," Baerg said. "Then after we reopened, after the closure, we had low numbers. Maybe 150, 200 people in day. Now, we are starting to get back to 300 to 400 people in a day. We are starting to regain a lot of confidence from our members."

Baerg said their safety protocols are stricter than the "Stay Safe, MN" orders. He said masks are mandatory and capacities are more restricted, even beyond state guidelines.

He said they have plans for the colder months, which include an outdoor "Polar Bear" class.

"We got a brave trainer to do it," Baerg said. "If the temperature is no lower than 32 degrees, we will have the class outside. We are starting to see people come out of their shell and realizing they can still have social interactions with their friends while still staying as safe as possible."

Baerg said they do have to remind people to not hug their friends because of social distancing.